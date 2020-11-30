Dundee bogus workman admits conning Monifieth man of £2,000+ in central heating ruse

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A “despicable” Dundee man has admitted conning a 76-year-old in a bogus workman fraud.

The OAP was one of two victims targeted by Paul Montgomery more than three years ago.

The Dunblane pensioner was stung for more than £640 over a shower replacement which was never carried out.

A few months’ later, Montgomery fleeced a Monifieth man of more than £2,000 in a central heating con.

Montgomery, of St Fillians Road, Dundee represented himself when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Sentencing will take place early next year after reports are prepared but a sheriff has warned Montgomery the matter is “very serious”.

Accused targeted two victims within four months

The accused pleaded guilty to two charges of obtaining money by fraud.

The first took place on February 11 2017 and involved a couple at a property in Dunblane.

Montgomery pretended to them he would supply materials needed to replace a shower and shower cubicle and persuaded the victims to hand over £640 after claiming he had purchased the items.

Four months’ later, Montgomery targeted a man at a property in Monifieth.

The charge states he pretended he would supply a replacement central heating boiler and obtained £2,335 by fraud as a result of his actions.

Case continued for background report and tagging order assessment

Sheriff Derek Reekie told Montgomery: “These are very serious offences, do you understand that?”

“I think you need to wake up to that.

“I haven’t heard the facts about how you did this, but one of these involved a 76-year-old.

“You should be utterly ashamed of yourself. Sheriff Derek Reekie

“It’s fortunate that I don’t see any similar offences on your record.

“This is despicable behaviour,” said the sheriff.

“You haven’t been to jail before and I am going to have to call for a social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.”

Accused to be sentenced in January

“You say in your letter to the court that you are back working and may be able to pay something, but that’s not good enough.

“The people have been out of pocket for years.

“You should be utterly ashamed of yourself,” said the sheriff.

Sentencing will take place on January 7.

Sheriff Reekie told Montgomery: “You’ve pled guilty without legal advice, I’m proceeding on the basis you accept you committed these offences.

“I cannot make you get legal advice, but I strongly recommend that you think about it – these are serious offences.”