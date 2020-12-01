Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee pensioner has been left bereft over the loss of her pet cat after the latest incident involving a “moron” making her life a misery.

For years, Aileen Stuart has endured late night banging on the door of her home near the city’s Tannadice Park.

The 65-year-old suffers from a variety of medical conditions and is virtually housebound.

Until last month she had the company of her beloved pet cat, Rory.

However, the pet suffered what Aileen thinks may have been a heart attack after a particularly loud bang on her Wolseley Street door in the early hours.

Despite mobility problems, she struggled to get veterinary help for her constant companion but he could not be saved.

Aileen suffers from conditions including COPD, diabetes and arterial problems.

She said: “For the last three years I’ve had someone battering at my door in the middle of the night.

“I don’t go out much and I keep myself to myself but this moron – because that’s what they are – has made my life hell.

“I don’t sleep well and this incident happened at 2.30 in the morning.

“There was the loudest bang and the cat just shot up and then fell down, screaming and flailing about.

“I fell over trying to get him to the emergency PDSA centre but I just wanted to do what I could for him.

“My cat was my life and this terrible person has left me with nothing.”

She said she does not believe those responsible are youngsters because of the time the incidents take place.

“It’s happening weekly, sometimes even two or three times a week.”

Aileen hopes her plea will prick the conscience of the culprit.

“I have called the police and they have been so nice and come down, but there’s not much they can do.

“I’m 65 and now have nothing. I have a lot of illnesses but I was happy with my cat and he kept me going.

“We just sat together and he was always with me.

“One minute his head was tucked under my chin and the next he is lying on the floor and in a terrible state.

“Now he is gone I don’t know what I’m going to do.

“I just cannot understand what sort of person would do something like banging on someone’s door late at night – what can they possibly get out of that?

“It might even be someone in my block.

“I just hope they realise what they have done to me with this.”