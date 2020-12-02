Call for West End parking fees to be scrapped as residents ‘charged to work from home’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Calls have been made to suspend parking charges in Dundee’s West End, while most people are working from home.

Controversial charges were introduced in seven off-street Dundee City Council car parks in the West End at the start of this year, which drew criticism as proposals to provide residents will permits had not been introduced.

Fees were suspended in March but reinstated in October.

West End Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson is calling for the car parks to be free for as long as the Scottish Government continues to advise working from home.

“We now have the ridiculous situation where people are essentially being charged to work from home.

“A lot of residents could park for free at their place of work, were they there, so it is costing them money to work from home. The council is flying in the face of government advice.

© DC Thomson

“Given people are being advised to work from home as much as possible and these car parks are in residential areas, the fees should be waived.”

Mr Macpherson is asking members of the council’s policy and resources committee to back him in calls for the West End charges to be removed, as well as a review of other areas in the city.

His request will be put to the committee on Monday night.

He said: “Residents have been getting tickets because they have been on the phone or lost track of time while they have been working.

“I’m honing in on the West End because that’s my own area but I do suggest we look at the city as a whole to ensure it’s fair and consistent.”

It comes after he warned a consultation over providing parking permits should not be kicked into the long grass.

The consultation, which included two public engagement events in March, was postponed due to the pandemic.

It is now thought it won’t be resumed until the middle of next year.

Mr Macpherson said: “The consultation was making good progress before it was postponed and I’m keen the council completes that consultation as soon as it is able.

“This is a longer term issue I would like to see put in place to exempt residents from charges both on street and in car parks.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “This item will be considered by the policy and resources committee on Monday.”