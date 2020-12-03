Tributes pour in for much-loved Tayside musician and teacher Jim Morrice

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Tributes have poured in for a much-loved Tayside musician who died from cancer just months after recording his first album.

Perthshire man Jim Morrice, 73, fulfilled his final wish when he released New Orleans-style Dead Men’s Drums in August.

He quickly got to work after doctors gave him just four months to live in April.

Speaking recently Jim said he was keen to see what people thought of the album but feared he “might not be around to see it.”

Fellow musician Paul ‘Lefty’ Wright performed hundreds of gigs with Jim over two decades as part of various bands.

He says his best friend was well enough to see the reaction to his first solo album and was taken aback by the outpouring of love.

“He said he didn’t realise how much people thought of him,” he said.

“He was overwhelmed by all the kind words.”

Much of Jim’s life had been spent entertaining as well as teaching and helping others express themselves.

He was born and raised in Clackmannanshire but moved to Perthshire in the 1970s.

While carving out a career for himself out as a local musician, he moved in to a hotel owned by a friend Carole Barrington in Bonnybridge.

Friends fondly remember him lying on his back on the stage mid-performance while playing his beloved saxophone.

He played the sax, flute, clarinet and sang with bands around Scotland throughout his life.

He lived in London for a spell but returned to Perthshire, where he found his forever home on the Jordanstone estate, near Meigle.

The house became a hub for recording music with many local artists spending time there.

Jim also taught music at Strathallan School and Glenalmond College in Perthshire.

Dozens of former students have taken to social media to air how much the popular jazz blues fan inspired them.

Paul, who met Jim around 25 years ago, said: “The album was a really great thing but it was fortuitous.

“His voice was going at the end due to the cancer.

“He struggled but had enough to get it finished.

“I was with him for around four hours before he passed away and I’m thankful for that. He knew I was there.

“The last thing I let him hear was the last track from his album.”

© Courtesy Alan Wilson

Paul plans to hold a farewell ceremony in spring at Jordanstone, pending Covid-19 regulations at that time.

The album is available to listen to and purchase online.