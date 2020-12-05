Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
‘We are not Times Square’: Advertising screens ‘could harm’ aesthetics of Dundee’s Caird Hall

by Jake Keith
December 5 2020, 7.27am Updated: December 5 2020, 9.55am
© Supplied by Andrey Krav / ChrisFears have been raised Dundee's Caird Hall could have too much advertising and look like Times Square Picture shows; Times Square. Times Square. Supplied by Andrey Krav / Chris Austin Date; 11/05/2013
Placing digital advertising boards outside Dundee’s Caird Hall could cheapen the city’s heritage, it has been claimed.

Dundee Civic Trust fear the planned £140,500 council project could make City Square look like a poor man’s Times Square in New York City.

Two advertising screens would be set-up at the building’s front steps, as well as another outside the McManus museum, if councillors pass the plans next week.

An illuminated sign installed at the south side of the Caird Hall would also promote the venue.

Donald Gordon, of Dundee Civic Trust, says he feels uneasy about the plan.

“We are not Times Square. In fact, we are better than that. It will need to be very upmarket so as not to harm the look of the area.

“The Caird Hall has a distinguished frontage and we can’t see that ruined.”

The front of the Caird Hall

Cast bronze letters

£107,500 will be spent on the advertising boards while £33,000 will go to the Caird Hall signage.

The city council say the Grade-A listed building needs to be “enhanced” to tie in with the waterfront development.

The new 500mm-high cast bronze letters will be positioned on the south façade facing the River Tay.

Mr Gordon said: “£140,000 is a lot of money. Is it necessary? Is it appropriate to spend this when other essential council services have to be cut?”

“They must expect to make quite a lot of money in advertising.

Dundee Civic Trust chairman Donald Gordon

“I’m also worried about the kind of advertising we would see. When I think of these boards in shopping centres I picture them saying ‘chips always available’.”

Councillors will vote on the plans at the city development committee on Monday.

Convenor Mark Flynn said the move is a positive one.

He said: “With the development of the waterfront and the prominent position that the Caird Hall has overlooking Slessor Gardens, a back-lit bronze sign announcing the venue would be a fitting addition to the streetscape.

An artist’s impression showing where the new “Caird Hall” lettering will be placed at the south side

“We want to be in a position to have the city centre at its best when it is safe again for visitors to come to Dundee.”

Are there any similar proposals?

Plans for an advertising screen and a 32-inch interactive touchscreen on South Marketgait near the Overgate Shopping Centre were recently rejected.

Planning officers said the move would have a “detrimental visual impact” on the surrounding area.

The plan was submitted by Infocus Public Networks Ltd, part of multi-national the JCDecaux group.

It claims to be the world’s leading provider of billboard advertising and hopes to establish 16 of the screens across Dundee.

The decision will be reviewed by councillors on December 8.