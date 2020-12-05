‘Helping keep Freya’s memory alive’: Milestone reached to set up charity in honour of Dundee girl Freya Skene

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A fledgling charity in honour of a young girl from Dundee who died in a river tragedy earlier this year, has passed a major milestone.

Freya Skene’s mum, Brooke Reid, is fundraising to give parents opportunities to make memories with their children.

She says her own memories have been precious to her since her seven-year-old daughter died in a river accident in Highland Perthshire this summer.

Brooke launched a crowdfunding page for Freya’s Wish in September but has various regulations to meet before it can be registered as an official charity.

One rule is that the cause must have an annual income of £5,000, which Freya’s Wish passed this week thanks to donations and fundraising.

Brooke, 26, said she has been overwhelmed by the support.

“I am very grateful for the love, support and commitment to helping keep Freya’s memory alive,” she said.

“It has been a rollercoaster and my broken heart can sometimes take over but the understanding and support from everyone around has really helped me through.”

She said supporters would never truly know how much their help meant to her but she would be forever grateful for the love and support.

The milestone comes as Brooke’s friends are preparing to host their annual charity day, which has been renamed in Freya’s honour.

Becky Ross, 23, and her mum, Kim Deans, who owns the Cuts and Colours hair salon in Stobswell, have hosted a “giving day” for the last five years, offering free haircuts, hot food and drink, toiletries and gifts.

Brooke and Freya normally help out every year and organisers hope to make the event more successful than ever, despite working under coronavirus restrictions.

Brooke said: “This is the fifth year running my beautiful friends Kim and Becky will close their doors to customers and open up for those who need.

“Me and Freya have always been a big part of the giving day. It won’t be the same this year without her but I know she would want us to help those less fortunate to have a nice Christmas and spread some love and joy.

“People can get their hair done, get hot drinks and food parcels to take away, gifts for their loved ones, warm clothes, toys and all the essentials we all take for granted.

“It’s a non-judgmental space where together we can try find some joy and love at Christmas.”

Donations for the event on December 14 can be given to Cuts and Colours on Lyon Street, while donations to Freya’s Wish can be given by searching Freya Skene’s Wish on gofundme.com