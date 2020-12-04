Dundee city centre street brings Christmas cheer to shopping experience

Business on Union Street, in Dundee city centre, have organised a range of Christmas activities to brighten up the shopping experiences amid coronavirus Tier 3 restrictions.
Working with community group Uppertunity, businesses such Bank Bar and Serendipities have organised various games and entertainment for the Union Street Wanderland celebrations.
The activities taking place throughout December include:
- Letter hunt: 16 wooden letters are hidden in various shop windows. Together they create a phrase. Anyone who works out the phrase will be in with a chance of winning a hamper.
- Christmas window dress up: Windows up and down the street have been given a festive facelift. Residents on the street are invited to collect free decorations from Serendipities, so windows above ground level may be brighter than usual.
- Street games including hoop toss and an obstacle course will take place.
- Music: Street buskers will appear to bring some tunes to the street. No times or dates will be set to avoid crowds, so appearances will be a surprise on the day.
- Raffles: A record player and a bed and breakfast stay will be among the prizes on offer. To enter, visit participating shops.
The Union Street Wanderland events will take place throughout December.
