Morrison’s Dundee closed as heavy rain causes damage to entrance

Morrison’s in Dundee has had to close because of flooding.

The supermarket was forced to shut its doors as heavy rain caused damage to the entrance.

It is hoped the store, on Afton Way, will reopen later today.

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: “We apologise to our customers for temporarily closing our store.

“We are repairing our entrance roof after a downpour damaged some tiles. We hope to reopen a little later today.”