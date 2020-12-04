Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Morrison’s Dundee closed as heavy rain causes damage to entrance

by Scott Milne
December 4 2020, 4.49pm Updated: December 4 2020, 6.53pm
© Gareth Jennings/DCT MediaThe Morrisons store in Dundee had to be closed because of flooding this afternoon
Morrison’s in Dundee has had to close because of flooding.

The supermarket was forced to shut its doors as heavy rain caused damage to the entrance.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Staff had to turn away shoppers because of the heavy downpour which caused flooding at the Morrisons store in Dundee.

It is hoped the store, on Afton Way, will reopen later today.

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: “We apologise to our customers for temporarily closing our store.

“We are repairing our entrance roof after a downpour damaged some tiles. We hope to reopen a little later today.”

© Bob Douglas
Morrisons in Dundee.

