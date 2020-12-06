MP Chris Law’s former staffer drops tribunal case against SNP representative

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Dundee MP Chris Law has spoken of his “relief” after a tribunal case alleging he undermined and disrespected an SNP councillor was dropped.

Roisin Smith had accused Mr Law of failing to protect her from bullies while working in his parliamentary offices in Lochee.

Mr Law has maintained his innocence since the allegations first came to light in May last year.

He said the case had caused him and his team difficulties but was now looking forward to concentrating fully on his role as Dundee West representative.

He said: “I am relieved that this process is now over.

“I was ready and willing to defend both myself and my staff at the tribunal and refused all offers of settlement out of court.

“Two thorough independent investigations, including one by the Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, were carried out into the complainant’s allegations.

“Not a single allegation was upheld in either of these investigations.”

He said: “This has been a very tough period for all involved.

“My office and I have put the matter behind us as we continue our hard work to deliver for my constituents in Dundee West.

“I wish Ms. Smith well for the future.”

© SYSTEM

What were the allegations?

The constructive dismissal case was built around alleged incidents between September 2015 and June 2018.

Ms Smith claimed she was subjected to “daily” verbal, physical and emotional abuse.

These allegedly came from two staff members while doing case work for the politician.

One was Mike Strachan, an SNP charity activist and Yes campaigner.

Mr Strachan is the partner of Dundee City East SNP MSP Shona Robison.

The other was Tom Thomson, an SNP parliamentary assistant.

Among the list of claims were “bad language, conversation and inappropriate comments” left her feeling embarrassed and isolated.

It was also alleged she was deliberately cropped out of a photo before it was posted on social media sites.

Another claim said Mr Law breached her confidentiality by revealing the reasons for her being signed off work with an illness.

If the case had gone ahead, it would have seen several members of the Dundee SNP group appear to give evidence.

Use of public money

Questions had been raised over Mr Law’s use of public cash to defend the claim.

Records show he claimed a four-figure sum despite MPs being covered for legal expenses through a House of Commons insurance policy.

Scottish Labour and Conservative politicians also raised questions marks over the expense claim.

They say Mr Law has links to the solicitor hired to investigate the accusations.

Thorntons employee Debbie Fellows is the wife of former SNP head of communications and former SNP candidate John Fellows.

Mr Fellows’ mother is also the SNP MP for Motherwell, Marion Fellows.

© Mhairi Edwards

Mr Law has stressed his use of funds was “in line with the rules” on MP constituency office employment expenses.

The case had been fixed for February this year before being delayed.

It has now been withdrawn by Ms Smith and dismissed by judge Ian McFatridge.

Ms Smith, who is the deputy convenor for education at Dundee City Council, could not be reached for comment.