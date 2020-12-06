Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Caravan fire sees road closed just off Kingsway West

by Jake Keith
December 6 2020, 3.04pm Updated: December 6 2020, 6.11pm
A large fire destroyed a caravan near Camperdown Park in Dundee on Sunday.

The blaze began just before 2pm and caused the closure of Liff Road at the back of Asda Dundee West.

It is understood nobody has been injured.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said three pumps attended and left the scene at 3.30pm.

 

