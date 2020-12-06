Police investigating after teenager ‘left for dead’ in Dundee hit and run

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A mum has told how her teenage son was “left for dead” after a hit and run in Dundee.

Rion Mann, 18, was left with metal plates in his jaw after he was struck while crossing the busy Douglas Road roundabout near the city’s Kingsway on Tuesday.

A van allegedly hit him after swerving across lanes without indicating.

Mum Sonya said he was left lying on the road helpless, while other cars droved passed.

She said: “Absolutely disgusted the van driver left him for dead.

“He started to cross and as he looked up a white flatbed van was in the inside lane at the circle when it suddenly swerved with no indicators towards his direction.

“Rion hit the side of the van and has suffered multiple fractures on his face and jaw.

“He also ripped his mouth apart.”

In a widely-shared Facebook post, she said: “He has had to go under a long surgery to get metal plates in mouth and jaw, also an arch brace to keep his gums and teeth together, and mouth stitched back together.

“They can’t do anything with fractures until his mouth is healed.

“You never think this will happen to your family. We are heartbroken and just can’t believe it but we are living it now.”

She added Rion remembers cars driving around him when he was lying in the road.

“Luckily he managed to crawl into a woman’s garden and chap her door. We are forever grateful she responded with her instinct and cared for Rion until we and the ambulance arrived.”

She urged witnesses to contact police. “All the information the better to help catch this coward that drove off,” she said.

Rion spent three nights in hospital after the horrific collision, which also saw him lose some teeth.

His family were unable to visit him due to Covid-19 restrictions and were left praying for his recovery.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries after a man was struck by a van in Douglas Road in Dundee on Tuesday, December 1, at 5.45pm.

“The man received treatment for a facial injury.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call investigators on 101, quoting incident 2687 of December 1.