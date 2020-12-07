Dundee publican denies making false allegations against election candidate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee publican has denied making false allegations that an election candidate was being investigated for sexual offences.

John Justice, of Whitehall Street, is alleged to have made the claims during the election campaign late last year.

During a brief hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, Martin Short, defending, entered a plea of not guilty to the charge. Justice did not make an appearance.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued the case to trial, with a date set for July.

An intermediate diet was set for June.

Justice, 64, faces one charge under the Representation of the People Act (1983).

The publican, who runs the Pillars Bar, is accused of a making a false statement for the purpose of affecting the return of a candidate at Whitehall Street and other addresses during the build-up to the December 2019 general election.

Prosecutors claim Justice made public posts on Facebook falsely stating a candidate was being investigated for committing sexual offences.