West End Tennis Club hopes major refurb can help produce second Wimbledon star

A distinguished Dundee tennis club which has produced a Wimbledon star is celebrating a major refurb.

West End Lawn Tennis Club has seen a £60,000 upgrade with four new all-weather courts installed.

The club, which is marking its 120th anniversary this year, counts Joyce Williams Bennet as a former member.

Williams Bennet reached the semi-final of Wimbledon ladies doubles alongside fellow Scot Winnie Shaw in 1972.

The Shaftesbury Road facility marked the occasion with a family fun day.

Club chairperson and Ninewells Hospital doctor Hannah Lord, who has been a member for eight years, said: “The club is looking brilliant. It feels very vibrant.

“It’s the biggest upgrade in about 12 years I believe.

“We have a good coach to go alongside the new facilities. We are in a really good place to take things forward.

“There aren’t many tennis clubs in the local area.”

Work was originally due to start in spring time.

However the pandemic and subsequent lockdown measures served up a double fault for the club.

Despite the unveiling of the courts being during winter weather, the colder temperatures have not put off eager racquet bearers.

Members and non-members are able to make use of three resurfaced courts as well as a dual-use singles court with two mini tennis courts.

Ms Lord, who has also been commended for her work in making the facility wheelchair friendly, said: “Although Covid has had a very negative effect on things, tennis is a sport that people can play right now.

“The courts have never been busier and it’s really nice to see.

“You never know, we could produce another Wimbledon star out of all that.

“It’s really good for the courts to be wheelchair accessible now too.

“Before, they couldn’t even get on the courts.

“All these things have been a team effort and we couldn’t have done it without all our sponsors, particularly Fife Environment Trust.”

Links with Abertay University and neighbour Harris Academy have helped to strengthen the club in recent years.