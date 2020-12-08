‘A hero to many throughout Tayside’: Tributes paid as popular Dundee swimming teacher Frank Jordan dies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An inspirational swimming coach who was “a hero” to many across Dundee and around the world has died.

Frank Jordan, 87, taught countless people in and around the city to swim in a career, which spanned several decades.

He had been receiving treatment in hospital in recent weeks after his health declined following a fall earlier this year.

Letters of support poured in from as far away as Australia and China following his accident, a sign of how much he was loved and how far his influence spread.

Frank was born in Dundee and grew up in the Lochee area.

One of his proudest achievements was being given a British Empire Medal for services to water sports two years ago by Lord Provost Ian Borthwick.

Frank discovered his love of the water at the age of seven when former Dundee police officer George McLaren invited him to the Whitehall water polo and swimming club.

“I never looked back,” he told the Evening Telegraph when discussing his career two years ago.

His teaching took him across the world and several students went on to compete at national and international level.

In 1974, Frank helped set a world record at Menzieshill High School when a team of 20 swimmers completed a 100-mile relay in just 24 hours. The feat remains unbroken to this day.

Tributes

Daughter Karen said she had been touched by the messages she had recieved following her father’s fall and since his death on Monday.

“Not only was my Dad my own hero, he was also a hero and source of inspiration to so many people throughout Tayside,” she said.

“The heartfelt tributes he’s received make me a very proud daughter.”

Karen’s partner Ron Wilkie also paid tribute to Frank.

He said: “The thing that Frank was known for was his fairness and he was a great believer in equality.

“He took great pride when he was training people to swim. There will be thousands of people in Dundee and the surrounding area who were taught by him.

“He had the opportunity in his lifetime to do something he loved.”

The family were blown away earlier this year when letters of support for Frank flooded in after his fall in the summer.

Frank lost his wife Maureen four years ago and his son Philip to cancer in 1991.

He is survived by his daughter Karen and granddaughter Lucy.