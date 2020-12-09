White Christmas definitely on cards at Dundee Science Centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Young visitors to Dundee Science Centre are guaranteed a white Christmas.

Families visiting the city attraction’s winter wonders lab at weekends this month will have the chance to make their own snow and discover how it forms in real life.

They can also post a letter to Santa in the centre postbox as part of the seasonal programme.

Carlene Cura of the Science Centre said: “The weather might be out of our control but snow is guaranteed at Dundee Science Centre this month.

“Come along and watch it being made, make some Christmas decorations and post your letter to Santa before you go.”