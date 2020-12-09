Fairy door trail opens up new delights for Dundee botanic garden visitors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The first fairy doors are about to open in a new trail which aims to take families on a magical winter journey through Dundee Botanic Garden.

As the popular Dundee University attraction prepares for a milestone anniversary in 2021, Duncan of Jordanstone graduate Gill Hastie has led the creation of the trail.

It launches this weekend when families can seek out the first 20 painted doors in the garden’s Mediterranean and native plants sections.

The trail will eventually feature 50 doors in total – marking one for each year of the garden.

“We are delighted to offer the opportunity to share plant and animal stories in the habitats we steward here,” said botanic garden curator Kevin Frediani.

“Gill’s creativity, combined with stories connected to our living collections, provide the perfect reason for a family visit to the garden.

“The trail will introduce visitors to some wonderful public art and give the benefit of a walk in a beautiful setting, known to help with health and wellbeing.”

Artist Gill created Invergowrie fairy door trail this year

Gill previously helped bring lockdown relief to children in Invergowrie when she created fairy doors around the village.

She said: “I was delighted to be given the opportunity to develop this public art idea and embed it into such a beautiful and diverse environment.

“The garden is a haven and has so many interesting stories to share.

“The doors invite visitors to see the garden from a different perspective, encouraging them to come off the main path and go through the smaller, less-utilised paths.

“I hope it engages the imagination of both young and older visitors and raises a few smiles by opening doors to the gifts nature has to offer.”

As part of the West End Christmas Fortnight 2020, visitors can enter the garden for free on Saturday December 12 and Sunday December 13.

Spaces need to be booked via Eventbrite.

The 50th anniversary in 2021 has also been heralded by the launch of a new book charity the history of the botanic garden.

Our Botanic Garden, A Place to Bloom, featuring work by professional and amateur artists, photographers and writers is the culmination of a three-year project by the Friends of the University Botanic Garden.