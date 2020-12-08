Emergency services attend possible gas leak in Broughty Ferry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services are currently attending reports of a possible gas leak in a Broughty Ferry street.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and Police Scotland are on the scene at Hamilton Street.

A spokeswoman for the SFRS said two appliances were sent to the scene and they were called in response to a possible gas leak.

The call came in at 7.07pm.

The spokeswoman confirmed shortly before 9pm that one appliance remains on the scene and that officers are testing and ventilating the area.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed they were also in attendance and were assisting with traffic management.

It is understood that some people may be getting evacuated.