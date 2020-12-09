Caird Hall to broadcast series of Christmas concerts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The Caird Hall will host a digital concert this weekend as part of a series of Christmas shows.

© Supplied by Leisure and Culture

The Music for Christmas 2020 event will be premiered on the Leisure and Culture Dundee YouTube page on Sunday December 13 at 2.30pm.

It will be the first in a series of digital broadcasts through December to replace the usual live festive concert programme.

© Supplied by Leisure and Culture

What music will be played in the shows?

The first concert features the venue’s Steinway Concert Grand Piano played by Christina Lawrie and Marcus Barcham-Stevens on violin.

The second performance, on Sunday December 20 will see the Caird Hall pipe organ played by Aaron Hawthorne and will feature soprano Rosie Lavery.

Dundee company, 81 Films, undertook the filming over two full days in the hall.

Susan Gillan, Caird Hall manager, said: “We know that at this time of year our usual programme of Christmas concerts brings joy and happiness to our audiences.

“We felt we had to provide music to help everyone through this strange Christmas.

“Music has the effect to transport you to memorable good times. We hope these concerts will be shared with friends, families, relatives and elderly neighbours to bring a light that is missing this year, so that we can all look forward to good times in future.”

Pianist Christina Lawrie said: “In difficult times, music can nourish the soul, and bring solace and good cheer. We have put together a programme which we hope will have something for everyone.

“It’s always a wonderful experience to be in the beautiful Caird Hall, with its magnificent acoustic and splendid Steinway piano, but this concert will hold a special place in our hearts, and we are so happy to be sharing some uplifting music for Christmas.”