‘It’s too late for Dad’: Daughter of Tayside swim coach Bill Craig warns coronavirus has not gone away

The daughter of a Dundee swimming coach who died of Covid-19 has said she hopes her father’s death will be an eye-opener for people who are becoming relaxed about social distancing.

Bill Craig died in Ninewells at the age of 81 after contracting coronavirus while being treated for a mild stroke.

© Supplied by Ashley Craig

The popular swimming coach, who taught hundreds of children from Tayside and beyond, was due to be discharged when he caught Covid-19 and spent his final days in a high dependency ward until his death last Monday, with his shielding wife Margaret, 78, unable to hold his hand in case she caught the virus.

© Supplied by Ashley Craig

As tributes flood in for the Dundee Arnhall Swimming Club stalwart, daughter Ashley said she hopes his death will be an “eye-opener” for anyone doubting the severity of the virus.

“I live in Inverness now and I think we are quite sheltered up here to how bad things really are,” she said.

“People don’t realise how serious it is, even now.

“Everyone is saying they’re fed up of it and I just want to say put yourself in my families’ shoes.

“When we were in saying goodbye we had to be so careful and avoid skin to skin contact because my mum is shielding, it was heartbreaking.”

Coaching career

Bill, who lived in Invergowrie, started coaching when Ashley and her siblings Dean and Mandy took up the sport in the 80s.

Most of his 23-year teaching career was spent with Dundee Arnhall but he also coached at schools across Tayside and was regularly flown to Shetland and Orkney to prepare young swimmers for the international Natwest Island Games.

While he was in hospital, his former students recorded touching tributes wishing him well and encouraging him to show the same strength he taught them to have.

Ashley, who was so inspired by her dad that she set up her own swimming school, said: “I never saw my dad cry but he did when he saw that video.

“He was so touched by the effort they had all made.

“Some of the swimmers he taught from the age of five right through to 18.

“It really brought home how many people he had crossed paths with. I don’t think there was a part of Tayside he didn’t train in.

“He touched so many people’s lives and I think he deserves the recognition he is getting.

“It’s a sad state of affairs that we don’t recognise people fully until they die.”

Coronavirus warning

With the first coronavirus vaccines being rolled out in the UK this week, Ashley said she hopes people will continue to follow social distancing guidelines until it is safe for them to be eased.

“It’s too late for Dad and all of a sudden people are saying “it’s okay, we have a vaccine” but it’s going to be a while before most age groups get it so if we relax it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

“All these things are being done to protect you, to protect your closest and keep the elderly safe. Is all these things really that hard to do?

Bill is survived by Margaret, their three children and six grandchildren.

His funeral will be held at Invergowrie Parish Church on Monday, going on to Birkhill Cemetery.

Bill’s death was followed by fellow Dundee swimming coach Frank Jordan who died on Monday aged 87.

Frank had been receiving treatment in hospital in recent weeks after his health declined following a fall earlier this year.