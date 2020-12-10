Inspectors say Dundee care home is at risk of Covid-19 outbreak unless improvements made

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Inspectors say a Dundee care home could be at risk of a Covid-19 outbreak unless immediate improvements are made.

An unannounced visit to The Hilltown’s Rose House found all aspects of the care to be “weak”.

Care Inspectorate officials said, in particular, a lack of strict transmission safeguards could pose a threat to the safety of residents.

They also found distressed families were not offered essential phone calls or video chats with loved ones.

One upset relative said the communication was “very poor” when their mum was ill with Covid-19.

Another meanwhile said they their relative appeared to be wearing someone else’s clothes on at least three occasions during outside visits.

Kennedy Care Group, who run the home, are appealing against the grading.

They say they are unhappy about the report and claim it is not an accurate reflection.

What did the report say?

The report states staff training in infection prevention and control had only recently taken place and a number of staff members had not yet completed the training.

It added: “This meant that there was the potential for staff to not be knowledgeable about minimising the risk of transmission of Covid-19 and putting themselves and other people at risk of infection.

“There was some evidence to show that observations of handwashing had taken place and that staff knowledge had been tested, however, further development in this area would be beneficial.

“Full and up to date knowledge of the current infection prevention and control guidance is essential to reduce the risk for those living in the home.

“Without improvement as a matter of priority, the welfare or safety of people may be compromised.”

Officials added they were surprised to find residents wrapped in blankets in a cold room where the heating had broken.

Also of concern was a “strong smell of urine” in the ground floor day room and two of the residents’ bedrooms.

This, they noted, appeared to come from a number of chairs that were “heavily contaminated with bodily fluids” and needed replaced.

What action must be taken?

Managers at the Constitution Street facility have been told to make a number of improvements after the November 27 visit.

The must ensure there are enough qualified and competent staff working at all times as well as offer more phone calls between families and loved ones.

Improvements in personal care, record keeping, and cleanliness must be put in place by December 16.

The building temperature must also be monitored.

Kennedy Care Group owner Tom Dailey said: “We certainly challenge some of the content of this report. We don’t accept some of what has been said.”

Jan McGavin, the group’s operations manager, added: “We feel there has been misrepresentation.

“There have been other favourable reports conducted recently by other bodies. We have submitted an error response form to the Care Inspectorate because it’s quite unfair.”