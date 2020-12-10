The Courier and BT team up to combat care home loneliness this Christmas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The first deliveries as part of a campaign to combat loneliness in care homes have been made.

Thousands of copies of The Courier and The Press and Journal are to be given away as part of the campaign.

DC Thomson and BT have partnered on the initiative, which will see 25,000 copies of the daily regional titles distributed to care homes and hospitals free of charge.

The campaign started on Wednesday and will run until Christmas Eve.

It is hoped the free newspapers will help people struggling with loneliness pass the time and feel connected to what is going on in their area.

Visiting and social distancing have been impacted in care homes throughout the country this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, leading to an increase in isolation in some residents.

The Courier and The Press and Journal both rank among the top-selling regional newspapers in the country.

Richard Neville, head of news at DC Thomson, said: “We continually strive to provide our communities with quality journalism they can trust, and we’re thrilled to partner with BT to make sure we reach readers who perhaps can’t get out to pick up their copy.”

Jane Wood, BT Group Scotland director, said: “We’re pleased to be able to work with The Courier and The Press and Journal on this brilliant initiative to make sure that people in care homes have access to their local paper in the run up yo Christmas.

“We know local newspapers play a vital role for many people in connecting with their local communities and the world.”

One of the homes receiving a delivery is Elder Lea Manor, in Broughty Ferry.

Ash Walmsley, home manager, said: “Thank you wholeheartedly for the newspaper deliveries throughout December for our residents.

“Everybody thrives on keeping up to date on local events.”

The Courier gave away 150 copies earlier this year to students living under lockdown in Parker House.

BT call centre workers have also been phoning care homes to talk to residents as part of the loneliness campaign.

Bev Wilson, who helped to set up the scheme, said speaking to residents has been rewarding.

She said: “It’s important now more than ever because when people go into a care home, they tend to not get a lot of visitors. Now, they’re getting to speak to somebody different.

“We’ve heard of residents who hardly left their rooms prior to receiving our calls.”