Dundee dad-of-10 sentenced for six rapes and string of assaults in city and Perthshire over 15-year period

A father of ten who committed a catalogue of rape and violence against women was jailed for six years yesterday – and may never be released.

High-risk offender Lee Thomson subjected three victims to rape ordeals including two who were unconscious after he throttled them.

One woman had to undergo surgery to her jaw and have a titanium plate inserted after she was assaulted by Thomson.

He also stalked two of his victims by monitoring their conversations using covert devices.

Thomson, 49, formerly of Barnes Avenue, Dundee, was earlier convicted of a total of 14 charges – six of rape, two of sexual assault, four of physical assault and the stalking offences.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Uist observed that a risk assessment report prepared on the offender said that for a number of years he had committed serious violence and caused significant harm to victims.

His crimes went undetected for years, he blamed the victims and did not see the need to change his behaviour.

It was considered likely that he would continue to commit sexual and violent offences.

Lord Uist said: “It is clear from the evidence I heard at the trial and confirmed from the reports that you suffer from a degree of paranoia.”

The judge imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction on Thomson and ordered he must serve at least six years in jail.

Lord Uist told him he must not assume that he would be automatically released on licence at the end of that period.

Under the indeterminate sentence Thomson will only be freed when it is considered no longer necessary by parole authorities for the protection of the public that he continues to be confined in prison.

Thomson’s spree of crimes against women ran between March 2003 and January 2018.

His first victim was subjected to rapes while she was sleeping and incapable of consenting at a house at a village in Perth and Kinross. She was also raped at a hotel in Dundee.

The woman was also pushed and punched by him and sexually assaulted by him at a house in Newport, in Fife.

Thomson also deployed hidden audio and visual recording devices at houses to check on her movements and conversations.

A second victim was also raped at an address in Dundee and at hotels in the city.

His third victim was raped at a house in Dundee in 2018 and was subjected to a separate sexual assault.

Defence solicitor advocate John Keenan said: “The accused has obviously been convicted of a series of offences that took place over a significant number of years.” He said the offences were entirely denied by Thomson.

The court heard Thomson, who has 10 children by four different women, was previously discharged from the Army.

He was placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.