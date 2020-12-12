Aberdeen-Dundee rail line closed after person hit by train at Broughty Ferry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The train line between Aberdeen and Dundee is blocked after a person was struck by a train in the Broughty Ferry area.

Officers from the British Transport Police and other emergency services are in attendance after the collision at around 2.15pm on Saturday.

Forthill Road is closed as investigations take place.

ScotRail says services on the line are not running.

It said in a statement: “A person has been hit by a train between Arbroath and Dundee, resulting in all lines being blocked.

“Trains are currently unable to run. Trains may be cancelled or be delayed by up to 60 minutes. Disruption is expected until approximately 17:00.

“We’re working closely with emergency services during this time. More information soon.

“The British Transport Police and Emergency Services remain on site at this time. We’ll look to get the line reopened and resume services as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We’ll update you once we receive further information from the teams on site.”

Train tickets are being accepted on local buses, including the 73 between Dundee and Arbroath.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said “Police Scotland officers attended an incident at Broughty Ferry Train Station around 2.15 pm today and remain there assisting colleagues at BTP.”

British Transport Police has been approached for comment.