Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Lochee.

Lochee Road was closed in both directions for more than five hours due to the incident.

The street was blocked off between the junction of Tullideph Road and Logie Street at the junction of City Road.

Police said the crash took place on Logie Street at its junction with Lochee Road.

A Police spokesman confirmed the closure around 5.20pm.

Other emergency services were seen in attendance, with the Scottish Ambulance Service rushing the man to Ninewells Hospital.

One man said on social media he had seen “somebody laying on the pavement with people around him”.

One resident who didn’t want to be named said she was diverted on her way home by police. Upon finding out what happened she said: “I hope the guy is alright”

A Police Scotland spokesman said; “We were called around 4.20pm on Sunday December 13 to a report of a pedestrian, a man, being struck by a car on Logie Street at the junction with Lochee Road, Dundee.

“He has been taken to Ninewells Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Officers are still at the scene and local road closures are in place.”

Police confirmed the section of road reopened around 11.15pm

Read more:

Teenage driver dies after car crashes into tree in South Ayrshire