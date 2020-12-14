Man killed in Lochee car accident named by police as officers appeal for dashcam footage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pedestrian who died following a car crash in Lochee yesterday has been named by police as William McIntosh of Dundee.

The 68-year-old was struck by a Blue Mazda 6 on Logie Street at its junction with Lochee Road around 4.20pm on Sunday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he sadly died.

Officers are appealing for information to anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson, of Road Policing North, said: “This was a tragic incident and we will continue to support William’s family at this difficult time.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash continues and I would ask anyone who has any information that they get in contact with officers.

“I am particularly keen to speak to a taxi driver who we believe was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the crash.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dashcam footage who was in the area around the time of the incident to come forward and speak to police.”

Lochee Road was closed for more than five hours while officers dealt with the incident.

The street was blocked off between the junction of Tullideph Road and Logie Street at the junction of City Road.

Police said the crash took place on Logie Street at its junction with Lochee Road.