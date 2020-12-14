Hundreds of toys donated at first Freya’s Wish Giving Day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hundreds of toys, toiletries and clothing items have been donated for a charity event in memory of Freya Skene.

An annual Giving Day, hosted by Dundee hairdressers, was this year held in honour of Freya, who died in a river accident earlier this year.

Kim Deans and Becky Ross, who run the Cuts and Colours salon, teamed up with Freya’s mum, Brooke Reid, to offer free haircuts, as well as donations of toys, toiletries and food.

Brooke said: “We have had loads of stuff donated, I couldn’t believe how much we got.

“There are loads of toys, clothes, toiletries and food packages.

“People have been coming in to get stuff and getting their hair cut at the same time, it has been great.

“I know some people need help but are embarrassed to ask so we’re going to raffle some of the bigger things so they can make a wee donation for the raffle ticket and it doesn’t feel like a handout.

“We’ve got all the stuff here so we just want it to go to people who need it.”

The event was held on Monday at Dura Street premises which have been donated for Freya’s Wish.

The former café is in a state of disrepair but Brooke, along with family and friends, hope local businesses will help repair it to make it a hub for Freya’s Wish.

The 26-year-old is working to make the organisation an official charity, to help parents make memories with their children.

Brooke said: “We only got the building a week ago and it needs a lot of work but it’s going to be amazing when it’s finished.

“There’s enough space to keep all of the donations but we will still have space left so we’re going to offer it to local businesses because rent will be cheap and it will be paid to Freya’s Wish so it helps both.”

The Giving Day was started by mother and daughter Kim and Becky five years ago and they said this year they wanted to honour Freya, who was a regular at their Lyon Street salon.

Becky said: “We’re very happy with how went.

“Everyone has been walking through the gates and you just see their mood lift and by the time they leave they have the biggest smiles.

“It has been so lovely to see how many people are being helped and how many people have been comfortable enough to come and ask because we really want the stigma to go away.

“It was Brooke who always pushed me to make the Giving Day bigger every year so it’s amazing to be doing it with Freya’s Wish now.

“All of this stuff could have gone in the bin so it’s so much better to be able to help someone with it.

“What we are seeing is a lot of people who are taking donations like clothes for their kids are donating stuff their kids have grown out of so everyone is helping each other.”