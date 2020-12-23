Obituary: Rhoda Powrie, community stalwart and wife of Dundee minister

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rhoda Powrie, who worked for decades helping people in Tayside, has died at the age of 84.

Rhoda was known to many as the wife of minster Jim Powrie. The couple helped support the Ardler and Kirriemuir communities together.

Rhoda was born in 1936 in Dundee and was raised by her mother after her father’s unfortunate death at war.

She attended Dundee High School and became head girl in her final year.

In her youth she was forging friendships that would last a lifetime, including many at the Dundee High Kirk youth group.

It was here she met Jim. The couple bonded over their shared faith and both attended the local operatic society.

They married in 1960 and Rhoda supported her husband as he ran the family scrap metal business at Seagate. She also taught at a Dundee primary school and worked with the Samaritans.

Upon Jim’s decision to become a minister in the Church of Scotland, Rhoda gave up her teaching role in order to support his ministry.

In 1969 they moved to Chalmers Ardler Church, where they stayed for 25 years. Rhoda’s kindness to others was well-known as she ran the church playgroup, organised fundraiser events and hosted meals for many guests.

When she wasn’t providing hospitality at home, she was out visiting housebound and unwell people.

The sound of her piano playing was also heard at a local care home, as well as her organ playing at Dundee crematorium.

Rhoda and Jim led church retreats during holiday seasons, in particular for people who could not normally travel.

The couple had two daughters: Elaine was born in 1963 and is now a lecturer at Edinburgh Napier University, and Gillian, now a GP in Rickmansworth, was born in 1965.

After Jim’s retirement in 1995, the couple moved to Kirriemuir. Rhoda’s community spirit continued in their new home as she would play organ regularly at local churches.

Her connection to Dundee remained and Rhoda would continue to attend SNO concerts at Caird Hall as well as Dundee Leprosy Mission meetings.

Rhoda’s impressive memory and friendly nature led to a Christmas card list 300 names long.

Rhoda’s friendship, service and compassion was an expression of her deep Christian faith. A huge gap is now felt by Jim, her two daughters, four grandchildren and many friends.

A thanksgiving service for her life will be held at Chalmers Ardler church when restrictions allow.