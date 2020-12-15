Local shock as man dies after being struck by car on busy Dundee road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man struck and killed by a car in Lochee has been named as 68-year-old William McIntosh.

The pedestrian was hit as he crossed the street near St Columbas Care Home on Lochee Road, at around 4.20pm on Sunday.

It is understood he lived locally.

One man who lives metres away from the site of the collision said he heard the impact of the crash.

He said: “I heard a very loud thud from the road so I ran out to help.

“It was obvious it was really serious.

“I recognised the man, I used to see him walking up the path to Tullidelph Street a lot.”

After being struck by the vehicle – a Blue Mazda 6 – Mr McIntosh was rushed to Ninewells Hospital but sadly died.

Another local resident, Allan Middleton, who has lived in the area for 27 years, said he saw numerous headlights at the time.

He said: “Our house overlooks Logie Street and Lochee Road so I noticed a lot of cars stopped.

“The police didn’t say much at the time other than it was a major incident.

“A white taxi was stopped in the middle of the road, blocking it.

“There was another two cars there as well.

“I understand the accident happened at the part of the road near the graveyard path.”

Officers are again appealing for information which may help with their investigation into the incident.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson, of Road Policing North, said: “This was a tragic incident and we will continue to support William’s family at this difficult time.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash continues and I would ask anyone who has any information that they get in contact with officers.

“I am particularly keen to speak to a taxi driver who we believe was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the crash.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dashcam footage who was in the area around the time of the incident to come forward and speak to police.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2203 of 13 December.”

The road was shut for around five hours while police dealt with the incident.