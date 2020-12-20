Dundee children spread festive cheer with Christmas letters to America

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Dundonian children have been spreading festive cheer across the world by sending letters to youngsters in America.

As well as getting into the Christmas spirit, the Ancrum Road Primary School pupils have been learning about one of Dundee’s twin cities, Alexandria, and writing to children there.

Guided by teacher Kayleigh Anderson, 76 pupils aged between six and 12, wrote to counterparts at Charles Barrett Elementary School in the Virginian city, telling of their experiences over the last year, as well as their plans for Christmas, as part of the Overgate Centre’s air mail initiative.

Metta Ramsay, Overgate’s retail marketing manager, said: “Overgate Air Mail is keeping the Christmas spirit alive and the centre is delighted to be helping to forge new friendships across the miles this Christmas with children at home and in Alexandria.

“The pen pal letters, soon to be displayed in the centre, are sure to make heartwarming reading and we extend special thanks to the pupils and teachers at Ancrum Road Primary in Dundee.”

The link with Alexandria is just one Dundee enjoys, as the city is also twinned with Nablus in Palestine, Orléans in France, Würzburg in Germany and Zadar in Croatia.

The recurring themes in the letters showed similarities between the children, despite the geographical difference, as the pen pals discussed lockdowns, social distancing and Christmas presents, while hoping for a better year in 2021.

© Supplied by Overgate Centre

To complete the campaign, three local winners will be chosen at random to win a £30 Overgate gift card.

It comes as Overgate staff face the busiest week of the year, with the added challenge of social distancing.

Metta added: “Christmas this year is taking on extra importance for many people and Overgate is focused on ensuring memorable visits for our customers.

“Nothing compares to the atmosphere in the centre across the festive period or the pleasure of discovering the perfect presents for loved ones.

“We are pulling out the stops to guarantee a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”

Overgate has also launched its annual toy appeal, with drop off points around the centre to provide gifts for children in Dundee.

Last year more than £10,000 worth of gifts were collected before being distributed by the city’s social work staff.