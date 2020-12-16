Sunday, December 20th 2020 Show Links
Dundee causes get helping hand from Co-op community fund

by Jake Keith
December 16 2020, 1.26pm Updated: December 16 2020, 1.26pm
The Co-op has handed over £238,000 to 144 Dundee causes as part of the company’s community pledge.

The new cash payments brings the total amount awarded across the local area to just under £322,000 this year.

The group’s Local Community Fund, where the funds are shared from, is generated by members trading across the Co-op’s businesses.

Members are encouraged to pick a local cause to support each year, from a selection that are building stronger, more resilient communities.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of Community and Shared Value at the Co-op, said: “The Co-op Local Community Fund supports grass-roots projects across the UK that our Members really care about. And right now, these causes need support more than ever before.

“It’s such an amazing privilege to announce that £15 million raised by our Members in total has now been shared, helping communities and lives across the country at a time when they need it most.”

Earlier this year, the Co-op approached the 4,500 UK causes in line for this fund, to understand the impact of Covid-19.

In what was the biggest survey of its kind for the Co-op, 81% of respondents said funding from the Local Community Fund was helping them respond to the pandemic.

57% said that they expected demand for their services to increase into the future.

 

