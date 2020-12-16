VIDEO: Meet the Dundee queen Ellie Diamond hoping to clinch the crown in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee drag queen has been named as one of 12 contestants for the next season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Ellie Diamond is one of just two Scottish competitors in the much-anticipated second season of the British version of the show, which came over the pond this year following major success in America.

HERE WE GOOOOOO https://t.co/4DWSEn4z7u — Ellie diamond (@elliediamond101) December 16, 2020

The 21-year-old rising star is no stranger to the stage and regularly performs at drag events in Dundee, describing her shows as full of “fierce looks and amazing performances”.

While casting for season two was completed in November 2019, filming for the series was suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a promotional video for the show, which airs on BBC Three on January 14, Ellie introduced herself with a nod to showbiz icon Marilyn Monroe, quipping “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend… obviously”.

© Supplied by BBC/World of Wonder/

She added: “I would describe my drag as a cartoon character came to life.

“I love taking inspiration from my favourite movies, cartoons and anime.

“From head to toe I’m always like big hair, big make-up, big lashes.

“I’ve only performed outside of Dundee once. I’m doing this for the baby queens who want to start doing drag. I’m going to go out there and just give it everything I have.”

Referring to her 6ft 4inch frame, Ellie said she wants to put Dundee’s growing drag scene on the map, adding: “I’m a really big queen in a tiny little pond in Dundee.

“There isn’t really much of a drag scene there but we’re going to start putting one on after this.”

© Supplied by BBC/World of Wonder

In the video, Ellie also gave a nod to her drive-thru day job, but said she would love to dress in drag full-time.

“It’s kind of hard when I start shift to not know that I’m a drag queen because I sashay down to that front counter and you know that I’m a drag queen,” she said.

She also referenced her home city’s media roots, finishing “now that I’m here, Dundee is going to be known for more than just the Beano”.

Ellie is one of 12 contestants for season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, which pulled in 12 million viewers for its inaugural season last year, averaging 1.5 million per episode.

In an early Christmas present for fans, producers revealed that the first episode will be available on BBC Three, via BBC iplayer, from 7pm on January 14.

Santa called and said you can have one present early. The first episode of #DragRaceUK series two lands on @bbciplayer on January 14th at 7PM. pic.twitter.com/yWr5G5zvmt — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) December 15, 2020

Ellie will be joined by fellow Scot, 23-year-old Lawrence Chaney from Glasgow.

The other competing queens are Tayce, Joe Black, A’Whora, Tia Kofi, Ellie Diamond, Sister Sister, Veronica Green, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ginny Lemon, Asttina Mandella, Cherry Valentine.

© Supplied by BBC/World of Wonder/

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Garham Norton and Alan Carr are all confirmed to be back on the judging panel.