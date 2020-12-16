Protect Scotland glitch: Dundee man in ‘limbo’ after notification

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee man is in “limbo” after being notified amid a glitch in the Protect Scotland coronavirus tracing app.

Jon Brady, 29, was one of around 900 people notified as having been in close contact with someone testing positive for Covid-19 during an upgrade of the mobile phone app, which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said had made it “overly sensitive”.

Ms Sturgeon revealed Protect Scotland had “incorrectly” advised some people to self-isolate.

Mr Brady has been self-isolating since receiving a notification on Monday afternoon.

He said he was told to decide for himself whether to continue self-isolating or not after calling the hotline.

“I found out about the error during the First Minister’s conference on Wednesday and called up the hotline thereafter,” he said.

“At first the call handlers were surprised to be getting calls about this, which would suggest that they hadn’t been informed of this in advance of the announcement.

“They then advised they were aware of the issue but didn’t have direct access to the data – and as a result advised me to make my own call based on whether me, or anyone in my household or bubble, were showing symptoms.

“At the moment I’m in a sort of limbo – I’m not sure whether I’ve been one of the unlucky people given a bad notification or whether I could yet start showing symptoms.”

Mr Brady said he was working from home, but others may have had to take time off work because of the mix-up.

“I only hope their employers are sympathetic,” he said.