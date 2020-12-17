Covid-19 infections confirmed in ward 34 at Ninewells Hospital

A “small number” of positive Covid-19 cases have been reported in a ward at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital.
The cases have been confirmed in ward 34, which is the haematology unit.
It is understood some patients who have recently been discharged from the ward have been re-tested.
An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “NHS Tayside’s Infection Prevention and Control Team investigated a small number of cases of COVID-19 in patients in ward 34 at Ninewells Hospital.
“All appropriate infection prevention and control measures were put in place and contact tracing identified all close contacts who were given appropriate advice and support.
“Ward 34 is accepting patients.”
