Coronavirus: Dundee professor warns relaxation of Christmas rules may come at a price

A Tayside specialist who has worked with coronavirus patients in Ninewells Hospital, has warned the relaxation of restrictions at Christmas could lead to further lockdowns in January.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Professor James Chalmers said the health service was “holding the virus at bay” but there were real worries about the impact of household mixing.

Northern Ireland and Wales have both announced there will be lockdowns in the wake of Christmas, but no announcement has been made in Scotland yet.

Mr Chalmers said it was likely and admitted he has misgivings about the relaxing of rules.

He said: “We’ve made enormous efforts this year to try and keep this virus under control and unfortunately it seems that through the winter, perhaps understandably, we’ve seen increases in cases.

“We’re very worried that the Christmas period is going to create an even greater spike in cases, resulting in January lockdowns across the country.

“The main thing we’re worried about in the health service is the impact of the relaxation of restrictions over Christmas when there’s still such a high rate of virus in the community.”

“Wrong” to allow household mixing

Asked if allowing people to meet indoors over Christmas was the wrong call, Mr Chalmers answered “I think so”.

He added: “It’s really difficult to tell the population that they can’t have Christmas with their families.

“But the priority through the whole year, we’ve heard from government, is to save lives.

“The safest way to save the most lives this Christmas is for people to stay at home.”

The professor for respiratory research at Dundee University added: “We’re just about holding the virus at bay. The r (rate of infection) value is around one at the moment.

“If we relax even more, I’m worried that we’re going to see a big spike.

“That’s something that is avoidable and something we need to do something about.”

Mr Chalmers is also a consultant respiratory physician at Ninewells Hospital.

“Most challenging” January yet

His comments come after doctors in Tayside warned January could be a challenge.

Speaking at a NHS Tayside board meeting earlier this week, Dr David Connell spoke about an expected increase in demand.

The clinical lead for winter planning at NHS Tayside said: “With the mixing of households there will be an increase in transmission of Covid-19 and there will be a rise in inpatients and others through late December and January.

“The worst case scenario would be a significant flu season alongside a Covid-19 surge, staff shortages, winter weather and EU exit.

“We have to prepare to do this for the next seven to 14 weeks. But when there is pressure, NHS Tayside will still deliver to people.”