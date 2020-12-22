Sunday, December 27th 2020 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

A different kind of Christmas: How Tayside and Fife found new ways to celebrate Covid festive season

by Gemma Bibby
December 22 2020, 11.30am
© Mhairi EdwardsPost Thumbnail

Some of the things people associate with the festive season – being with others, singing, socialising and worshipping together – have been stymied by Covid-19.

Gemma Bibby and Mhairi Edwards explore different approaches people are taking to ensure Christmas traditions can continue this year