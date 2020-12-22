A different kind of Christmas: How Tayside and Fife found new ways to celebrate Covid festive season

Some of the things people associate with the festive season – being with others, singing, socialising and worshipping together – have been stymied by Covid-19.
Gemma Bibby and Mhairi Edwards explore different approaches people are taking to ensure Christmas traditions can continue this year
Support The Courier today.
The Courier is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever — which is why our key content is free. However, you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Courier from just £5.99 a month. Because Local Matters.Subscribe