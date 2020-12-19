Sunday, December 20th 2020 Show Links
Video: Dundee secondary pupils bring festive cheer to city care home residents

by Steven Rae
December 19 2020, 10.41am
A group of pupils at a city secondary school have provided some Christmas cheer for some of the more vulnerable members of society.

Posting footage on Twitter, pupils from the leadership/sports group at Grove Academy took part in socially-distanced carol singing and handed out Christmas cards, provided by Dundee primary schools, to two local care homes.

The school’s account posted: “So proud of our leadership/sports ambassador group who organised some socially distanced Christmas singing and Christmas cards from the local primaries for 2 local care homes to spread some Christmas cheer after a difficult year for everyone.

“Well done team!”

