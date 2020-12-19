A group of pupils at a city secondary school have provided some Christmas cheer for some of the more vulnerable members of society.
Posting footage on Twitter, pupils from the leadership/sports group at Grove Academy took part in socially-distanced carol singing and handed out Christmas cards, provided by Dundee primary schools, to two local care homes.
So proud of our leadership/sports ambassador group who organised some socially distanced Christmas singing and Christmas cards from the local primaries for 2 local care homes to spread some Christmas cheer after a difficult year for everyone 👏🏼 well done team! pic.twitter.com/N9Ut0GOGmu
