Police confirm that package found at Dundee call centre is ‘non-suspicious’

by Jake Keith
December 21 2020, 12.18pm Updated: December 21 2020, 3.08pm

Police have confirmed that a package found in Dundee’s Tesco call centre is “non-suspicious”.

The Baird Avenue building was emptied as a precaution earlier today with emergency services taking over the area.

© Supplied by Jimi Simpson
Police at the scene.

It is understood most of the company’s workers have gone home.

Bomb disposal experts were also seen inside the car park.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware around 10.10am on Monday, 21 December of a potentially suspicious package received at premises on Baird Avenue in Dundee.

“A cordon was put in place as a precaution.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended and the contents of the package were found to be non-suspicious. The cordon has since been removed.”

© Supplied by Jimi Simpson
Emergency services at the scene.

One appliance from the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service attended.

A spokesperson said they were assisting officers.

Police shut Baird Avenue to vehicles for around two hours while the item was inspected.

At around 1.30pm, a police officer was seen removing a brown package from the scene before driving away.

The incident led to traffic gridlock on the Kingsway.

It comes two and a half years after a similar incident also caused the centre to be cleared.

Bomb disposal experts were called to carry out a controlled explosion in spring 2018.

It was later found the items were “never intended to caused harm”.

