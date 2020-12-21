Police confirm that package found at Dundee call centre is ‘non-suspicious’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police have confirmed that a package found in Dundee’s Tesco call centre is “non-suspicious”.

The Baird Avenue building was emptied as a precaution earlier today with emergency services taking over the area.

© Supplied by Jimi Simpson

It is understood most of the company’s workers have gone home.

Bomb disposal experts were also seen inside the car park.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware around 10.10am on Monday, 21 December of a potentially suspicious package received at premises on Baird Avenue in Dundee.

“A cordon was put in place as a precaution.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended and the contents of the package were found to be non-suspicious. The cordon has since been removed.”

© Supplied by Jimi Simpson

One appliance from the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service attended.

A spokesperson said they were assisting officers.

Police shut Baird Avenue to vehicles for around two hours while the item was inspected.

At around 1.30pm, a police officer was seen removing a brown package from the scene before driving away.

The incident led to traffic gridlock on the Kingsway.

It comes two and a half years after a similar incident also caused the centre to be cleared.

Bomb disposal experts were called to carry out a controlled explosion in spring 2018.

It was later found the items were “never intended to caused harm”.