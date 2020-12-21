‘Gridlock’ on Kingsway heading southbound as bomb disposal team block off industrial estate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Traffic on the Kingsway has ground to a halt after the Dryburgh Industrial Estate was blocked off to vehicles as the bomb squad investigates a “suspicious package”.

Police said this morning the Tesco call centre building had been evacuated whilst the road in and around the centre remains closed – leading to a build-up of traffic.

On Twitter, one woman shared pictures of the gridlock, however, she mistakenly reported that it was due to an accident.

Accident on the Kingsway near Tesco – gridlock avoid the area if you can. pic.twitter.com/3z59v5sDaH — Fiona Christison (@FionaChristison) December 21, 2020

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware around 10.10am on Monday December 21 of a potentially suspicious package received at premises on Baird Avenue in Dundee.

“The premises has been evacuated as a precaution.

“Officers are currently at the scene and Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been contacted and will be attending.”