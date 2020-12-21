‘Gridlock’ on Kingsway heading southbound as bomb disposal team block off industrial estate
Traffic on the Kingsway has ground to a halt after the Dryburgh Industrial Estate was blocked off to vehicles as the bomb squad investigates a “suspicious package”.
Police said this morning the Tesco call centre building had been evacuated whilst the road in and around the centre remains closed – leading to a build-up of traffic.
On Twitter, one woman shared pictures of the gridlock, however, she mistakenly reported that it was due to an accident.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware around 10.10am on Monday December 21 of a potentially suspicious package received at premises on Baird Avenue in Dundee.
“The premises has been evacuated as a precaution.
“Officers are currently at the scene and Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been contacted and will be attending.”
