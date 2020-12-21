Woman sustains minor injuries after being robbed of groceries in Dundee street

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An appeal has been issued by police in Dundee after a woman sustained minor injuries while being robbed as she removed shopping from her car.

The 40-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed during the incident, which took place on Sandeman Street on Saturday at around 4.35pm.

Police constable Lisa Scrimgeour said: “The woman’s car was parked in Sandeman Street near to Dens Park Football Stadium when the incident took place.

“The woman was removing her shopping from the car when she was pushed from behind.

“She suffered a minor injury as a result of hitting her head off the boot. She did not require hospital treatment.

“Someone then made off with her bag of groceries. It is unknown at this time if it was a man or woman, but we are carrying out a review of CCTV in an effort to identify who was responsible.

“I would ask anyone who has private CCTV to come forward and I would also appeal to motorists who were in the area at the time and who may have captured the incident on dash-cam to also contact police.

“Anyone who has information that will assist this investigation can contact us through 101 quoting reference number 2573 of 19 December.”