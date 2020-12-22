Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dirt bikers are using Dundee’s defunct Camperdown Golf Course as a weekend jump track.

Onlookers have accused the council of letting “the jewel in the city’s crown go to rack and ruin” after watching three riders tear up part of the course last weekend.

One watcher said she came across the bikers while she was on a Saturday afternoon walk with her husband who used to play the course before the council closed it in April this year.

“He thinks it is a disgrace. He used to play there as a boy. People would be astounded to see what has happened to it now,” she said.

Jumps on the course

The woman said she entered the park at the weekend by the Templeton Woods entrance and heard the sound of engines revving in the distance.

“Then we saw them circling and doing jumps on the course,” she said.

“The kids are going to do that. It is the council really. What is their vision for Camperdown Park and Camperdown House, which nobody gets to see anymore?

“I’m not even sure the Eden Project is a good use for the area.”

Council leaders are working with the Cornwall environmental charity on potentially bringing a biodome-style tourist attraction to the city and Camperdown is being touted as a possible location.

Dundee golf history gone to ruin

Ian McAlindon, former Camperdown Golf Club captain, said it was sad the course was now being used in this way.

He said: “To let all of that history go is horrendous.

“All the best golfers in the area came through Camperdown because it was a real tough track. They played because it was the most difficult outside of Carnoustie and they wanted to improve.”

He said bikers had been using the slope on the 11th fairway as the run up for jumps.

“The golf club has closed and everybody has moved on, but I thought they would have looked after it better, in case somebody decided to take it back on.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the situation and work closely with Police Scotland to deter this type of behaviour through the work of Operation Challenge.

“This includes sharing intelligence so that the appropriate action can be taken.

“Our community safety wardens, alongside the Safety and Alarm Centre (SARC), undertake routine patrols at different times of day and through the night and will increase their patrols of the area.”