All parking charges temporarily suspended at Dundee City Council car parks from Boxing Day

Dundee City Council has temporarily suspended charges in its car parks, in line with the tightening of restrictions announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Saturday.

A three-week period of Level 4 lockdown measures are to be introduced in Scotland on Boxing Day, in an effort to prevent the spread of a new Covid-19 variant.

The local authority has now made the decision to suspend all parking charges from December 26, in a move which will be reviewed in mid-January.

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “Under the Level 4 restrictions, the only people using our car parks and on-street parking should either be key workers, or those workers in our communities who are having to use bays or surface level spaces they wouldn’t normally be using.

“These charges were suspended during the first lockdown earlier in the year and it would be unfair and unjustified if we asked people to pay them now.

“We saw in March and April that there was a dramatic reduction in the amount of traffic on our roads and the need for parking dropped in line with that.

“The suspension will be reviewed after three weeks and a decision taken in light of the circumstances at the time.”

The local authority will continue to enforce parking restrictions to ensure that no vehicles are parked dangerously or causing an obstruction for other road users of pedestrians.

They will also respond to complaints from the public about unsafe parking.