Campaign launched against plans for new crematorium on the outskirts of Dundee

A campaign has been launched against plans to build a new crematorium just outside Dundee.

Neighbours of Burnside of Duntrune, to the north-east of Dundee, have called the proposal their “worst nightmare”, saying rural local roads will not be able to cope with traffic coming to and from the crematorium, which they say could be as many as 300 cars per day.

Architects Scotland, on behalf of Friockheim-based landowners, FM&G Batchelor, have applied to Angus for planning permission to build a crematorium, car park and memorial garden at land east of Duntrune House, near Murroes.

Residents of the converted 19th century house and the surrounding area have launched a campaign and hope to gather hundreds of objections before the January 7 deadline.

Neighbours were first informed of the plans in October but an application was not lodged until this month.

Lead campaigner Ian Robertson said: “These are rural, unclassified roads, particularly at Burnside of Duntrune.

“The proposals have some works on site, for some passing bays but we don’t think that is anywhere near adequate, particularly if it doubles the traffic, which we think will happen.

“As soon as Christmas is over we are going to send out leaflets to hundreds of people in the local area.

“There is a core team of 15 people actively involved in the campaign and a further 10 who are supporting in other ways.

“A further 50 people are in a Facebook group opposed to it and that’s before we have even gone out to the wider community.

“We are already aware the local feeling is not positive so I’m expecting more than 100 objections but ideally 200.”

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

The planning application states services will be held mostly during the week, with the possibility for more on a Saturday.

Developers say there will be three or four services per day but the facility has capacity for up to eight.

Objectors say the area is already well-served with crematoria in Dundee and Friockheim and plans in place for another at St Andrews.

Mr Robertson added: “My understanding is Friockheim is only currently running at half capacity at the moment and when the St Andrews crematorium is open it will take use from north-east Fife that currently comes into Dundee.

“If the proposed crematorium can hold up to eight services a day, why would they only account for three or four? It’s not good business sense.”

In a design statement submitted with the planning application, developers said there is an “established need” for an additional crematorium due to an ageing population, particularly in Angus.

It said: “The site is sustainably located in relation to the relevant population centres, which in turn will significantly reduce journey times for crematorium services, compared to journey times to Friockheim, Dundee or even Perth and Kirkcaldy.

“By the purpose of its use the crematorium can be considered a community facility that will satisfy an established demand in the area.

“It is contended that there is a need for a crematorium to serve this area as demonstrated by demographics and population projections.

“The proposed countryside location is strategically situated to serve all of the surrounding communities equally, and it is considered that the location is both sustainable and of community benefit.

“With the nearest dwelling some 183 meters away and the intervening mature

woodland, the site will not be directly visible from any dwelling houses or the surrounding areas.”

Comments on the application can be made on Angus Council’s planning portal or by post or email to the local authority until January 7.

F M & G Batchelor did not respond to a request for comment.