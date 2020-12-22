Football community rallies round Dundee’s Charlie Adam after mum Ellie’s death from cancer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee star Charlie Adam has paid a poignant social media tribute to his mum Ellie following her death from bowel and liver cancer.

Ellie – mum to Charlie, Gary, Connor, Nicola and Grant – died peacefully at home this week.

The ex-Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland star wrote on Twitter: “Sadly three months ago mum was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer.

“After being taken into hospital 10 days ago, mum passed away peacefully at home.

“RIP mum you were an incredible woman and I am going to miss you so much.”

Sadly 3 months ago mum was diagnosed with Bowel and liver cancer. After being taken into hospital 10 days ago mum passed away peacefully at home. RIP mum you were an incredible woman and I am going to miss you so much 💔 pic.twitter.com/eb13F2iOTH — Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) December 22, 2020

Ellie was diagnosed with cancer in September, a week before Dark Blues midfielder Charlie completed his return to his boyhood heroes on a two-year deal.

He said: “I’ve got an issue with my mum. She got some bad news in the last week that she’s got cancer and obviously I’ve to deal with that…

“That’s the realisation of where I am in my life and my career.

“Sometimes you don’t get the opportunity to come back home. Personal circumstances changed and that was a big factor.”

Charlie, 35, ran to the dugout to embrace manager James McPake following his opener in Dundee’s 3-3 draw with Dunfermline.

After the game, he wrote on Twitter: “It’s been a tough week off the pitch. The support I have had from family, friends, manager and team-mates has been incredible.

“But getting onto the pitch makes it so much easier.”

It’s been a tough week off the pitch, the support I have had from family friends manager and team mates have been incredible. But getting onto the pitch makes it so much easier pic.twitter.com/vmlP5V4hHK — Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) December 19, 2020

Ellie’s passing comes eight years after the death of Charlie’s dad, former Dundee United star Charlie Adam Sr.

Several stars from the sporting world sent messages of support to Charlie junior this afternoon.

Rangers boss and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard wrote on Instagram: “So sorry for your loss.”

The Dundee ace’s ex-Gers team-mate Kris Boyd said: “Sorry to hear this mate, thoughts are with you and your family.”

‘She was a brilliant woman’

West Ham’s Robert Snodgrass, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, ex-England captain John Terry and former boxing champ Callum Smith also sent their condolences.

Ex-St Johnstone and Dundee United defender Allan Preston wrote: “Sorry to hear this Charlie. She was a brilliant woman and now back in your dad’s arms.

“Two great people reunited. Rest in peace.”