Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police Scotland have said they will be stepping up patrols in Dundee’s Camperdown Park in a clampdown against rogue bikers.

It follows complaints dirtbikers are destroying the former golf course there by using it as a weekend jump track.

Efforts to save the municipal course failed in April and regular park users have accused the city council of allowing the parkland to go to ‘rack and ruin’.

Many people still walker there, but there have been increasing reports of illegal bikers tearing up the grass there.

The sloping 11th fairway is one of the troublespots and is being used as a run up for jumps.

Police say they will seize machines from bikers caught in the park.

Bikes will be seized

And they have urged the public to play a part in catching the culprits.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We will be patrolling these areas and other areas to identify and detect those who use these vehicles illegally or in an anti-social manner.

“Those that insist on using their vehicles illegally face prosecution with the potential of incurring fines, driving bans and in certain circumstances, prison sentences.

“Aligned to this, officers will use their powers to seize vehicles which may lead to their destruction.

“I would ask for the continue support of the public, by calling us with descriptions of vehicles, identities of riders, if they area known and places where bikes are kept.

“These pieces of information are valuable to officers.”

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.