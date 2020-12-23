Services in Dundee to be scaled back from Boxing Day for coronavirus Tier 4 measures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee City Council services are set to change from Boxing Day to comply with the new strict coronavirus measures across Scotland.

From December 26, the city, alongside the rest of mainland Scotland, will enter Tier 4 measures to help contain Covid-19.

Dundee House, including the cash office, will be closed to members of the public from December 24 until at least January 16.

The council tax and benefits team, and the customer services team, can still be reached on 01382 431205 or 01382 433129 respectively.

Enquiries will be covered by the out of hours service between Thursday December 24 to Monday December 28 and January 1 and 4, on 01382 307964.

All community centres in the city, including cafes within the premises, will close with the exception of where limited and controlled opening for foodbanks and essential out of school care can take place.

All other community learning and development work, including ESOL and adult learning services, will continue to take place online.

Additional information on changes to services are available on the council’s website.

A number of services will continue to function.

These include the city registrar’s services for still birth, birth and death registrations, as well as the solemnisation of marriages and registration of civil partnerships, children care and support services, the full range of homelessness services, and resilience support working with partners to combat Coronavirus.

Healthcare

On Christmas Day, current visiting arrangements will remain in place in hospitals across Tayside.

In Dundee and Perth and Kinross, which are in Tier 3, hospital visiting is limited to essential visits only.

In Angus, which is in Tier 2, patients in hospitals can receive a designated visitor if it is safe to do so.

From Boxing Day, visiting in all hospitals will be restricted to essential visits only.

Visiting can continue in specific circumstances, for example to support patients receiving end-of-life care or to support someone with a mental health issue such as dementia, a learning disability or autism where not being present would cause the patient to be distressed.

Pregnant women are allowed one designated visitor to accompany them to scans and antenatal appointments and to accompany them in labour.

For more information on visiting arrangements, visit NHS Tayside’s website.