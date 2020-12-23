Entire fleet of Dundee e-bikes taken off streets due to software issue

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee’s entire fleet of e-bikes for hire have been recalled for urgent repairs after software issues.

Problems with the GPS mean the operator is unable to track some of the bikes in the new scheme.

It went live just weeks ago with around 400 of the bicycles available for hire when it is fully rolled-out.

It is operated by Embark Dundee and Spanish firm Ride-On.

An email sent out to customers by Embark Dundee said: “We have noticed some of our GPS have not been reporting properly, and in order to ensure a safe and secure experience for all users, we have decided to recall all the bikes to our workshop and reconfigure the entire fleet.

“We aim to have the service up and running again as soon as possible.

“We will pause any pending payments and plans, and once we re-open the service your plans will be reactivated again. If you have any queries, please email our team at support@rideondundee.com.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and wish you a happy and safe festive season.”