Dundee couple welcome newborn at Ninewells on Christmas Day

A Dundonian couple welcomed a special youngster into their family at Ninewells on Christmas day.
Jordan Cosgrove and Jonathon Mitchell welcomed a baby son into the world shortly after midnight on Christmas morning.
An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “There was an extra special Christmas delivery at Ninewells Hospital today for Jordan Cosgrove and Jonathon Mitchell.
“Jordan and Jonathon, who are from Dundee, welcomed Elijah James Mitchell at 00.30am.
“Congratulations on your new arrival from all of us at NHS Tayside.”
