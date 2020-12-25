Sunday, December 27th 2020 Show Links
Dundee couple welcome newborn at Ninewells on Christmas Day

by Ross Gardiner
December 25 2020, 12.58pm Updated: December 25 2020, 9.29pm
© Supplied by NHS TaysideJonathon Mitchell, Jordan Cosgrove and baby Elijah James Mitchell at Ninewells.
Jonathon Mitchell, Jordan Cosgrove and baby Elijah James Mitchell at Ninewells.

A Dundonian couple welcomed a special youngster into their family at Ninewells on Christmas day.

Jordan Cosgrove and Jonathon Mitchell welcomed a baby son into the world shortly after midnight on Christmas morning.

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “There was an extra special Christmas delivery at Ninewells Hospital today for Jordan Cosgrove and Jonathon Mitchell.

“Jordan and Jonathon, who are from Dundee, welcomed Elijah James Mitchell at 00.30am.

“Congratulations on your new arrival from all of us at NHS Tayside.”

