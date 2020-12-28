Illegal items still being brought into Courier country courts during pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Knives, needles and alcohol are among items seized from people going through the doors of Tayside courts.

But the coronavirus pandemic has brought a dramatic reduction in the volume of seizures by court security staff or police.

Details obtained by the Scottish Conservatives revealed that there have been 24 items seized at Dundee sheriff court, with 19 at Perth.

Items confiscated in Tayside and the north east included knives, tools, quantities of drugs and alcohol.

Courts were closed for a number of months due to the pandemic.

Booze and blades most commonly seized items

At Dundee, there have been seven booze seizures and nine confiscations of knives or tools.

Alcohol and bladed items also made up the majority of Perth incidents.

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman and north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “The figures show a dramatic fall in the number of items seized which is positive.

Despite the reduced footfall in our courts, it’s still worrying people think they can flout the law by being in possession of these dangerous items. Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Liam Kerr

“However it also highlights the impact Covid has had on court activity which is now experiencing a difficult backlog in cases due to the pandemic.

“Despite the reduced footfall in our courts, it’s still worrying people think they can flout the law by being in possession of these dangerous items.

“These items pose a serious risk to the public as well as those who are in possession of them.

“There is absolutely no excuse for bringing them into court which is why it’s entirely right these dangerous items are confiscated.”

Anyone entering a court building in Scotland must go through security gates where staff search bags and use metal detectors and body scanners to find and seize dangerous objects.

Anyone found with a weapon is referred to the police immediately and faces identical charges as those who are caught elsewhere.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said: “SCTS takes the safety of all court users very seriously.

“We work closely with partners, including the police, to take all reasonable precautions against weapons being introduced into court buildings.

“Any item which is considered to be a potential risk to public safety could be confiscated on entering a court building.

“The discovery of any weapon or potential weapon by staff is immediately reported to the police.”

Forfar and Perth sheriff courts do not have permanent security, so the figures covered only relate to when the mobile security team is present on site.

“In respect of Forfar, the mobile security team has not been required on site since 2016,” said the SCTS.