Heartbreak as 11-year old Dundee girl relapses after years of being cancer free

A fundraiser has been set up to support a Dundee family whose daughter has recently been diagnosed with cancer years after beating the disease.

Summer-Rose Charnley recently relapsed and is in the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, in Edinburgh, receiving treatment for leukaemia.

She was diagnosed a week before Christmas.

The 11-year old has already beaten the disease when she was previously diagnosed at about the age of six. She had been cancer free for about two years before this month’s diagnosis.

To make matters worse, dad Craig recently found himself out of work after 11 years at DW Sports gym, which closed earlier this year amid an apparent spat with the landlord.

Craig has secured another job, but will not start until later next month.

Family friend Jo Costello, who lives in Invergowrie, has set up a Gofundme page for the family to help with the additional costs brought about by the heartbreaking news.

The drive has already raised nearly £5,000, but Jo is determined to raise as much as possible for the family.

She hopes it will allow Craig and mother Faye to pay for things such as petrol for the additional journeys, as well as bills and food expenses.

Faye and Craig are now spending as much time as possible in Edinburgh, with Faye staying in Summer-Rose’s room with her at night.

Jo said: “No family should have to go through what they are.

“They’ve been overwhelmed with all the support and they want to thank everyone who has sent messages of support and donated.”

The fundraiser initially had a target of £1,000, but Jo increased that as the donations came flooding in.

“I will look at increasing the target again as this is an ongoing thing and we don’t know how much they will need,” she said.

“There’s a lot of bills and added expenses as a result of this. People have been so incredible and if we can raise enough money so they don’t need to worry about the little things, then that’s all I want.”

Summer-Rose recently took one of the lead roles the Christmas play at Invergowrie Primary School this month.

“To think she went through all the rehearsals and the play with cancer and not even knowing,” Jo added.

“She’s a character and a half. She’s Tik Tok daft and loves animals, especially her two dogs Dolly and Daisy.

“She’s a little bit older now and understands more what is happening. Before she would say ‘my blood is making me sick’ but now she’s scared of losing her hair and things like that.

“She’s a really nice girl and always tries to include everyone in things. She has some really good friends at school.”