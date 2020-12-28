Jim McLean tributes: Fan recalls time Dundee United legend gave him free lift on team bus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tributes from football fans have continued to stream in for legendary former Dundee United manager Jim McLean.

McLean, considered one of Scotland’s greatest ever managers, died aged 83 at the weekend after a long illness.

After several days of tributes from across the football community, fans continued to visit United’s home ground Tannadice to grieve the man who led them to their sole title success in 1982-83.

He also achieved unprecedented success in Europe in reaching the last four of the European Cup and a Uefa Cup final as well as winning the League Cup twice.

On Monday, messages, scarves, flags, and tops attached to the ground’s fence on Tannadice Street left emotional fans in tears.

One of those soaking up the memories was Forfar Road resident Angus Stewart, who has been a loyal supporter for almost 60 years.

The 65-year-old’s first-ever match was a win over Hamilton at Tannadice in 1965 when Finn Dossing scored after 15 seconds.

Supporters given lift on the team bus

Angus says he has almost too many stories to recall but remembers being given a free lift on the team bus back to Dundee from Berwick after a match in 1975.

“I’d gone down there for a cup tie. It was a replay so it was being played the next night on a Tuesday.

“I was lucky with my days off as I’d just started working in a hospital.

“I went down on the train when I was about 19 with probably just another four or five fans but the next train after the game wasn’t until much later.

“After the match, which we won 1-0 thanks to an Andy Gray goal in the last minute, we were hanging around at the back of the team bus.

“It was the first time I ever met Jim McLean and he said ‘you’ve come all this way, hop on’.

Angus said he was speaking to Paul Sturrock, who was only around 16 at the time, at the back of the bus and spotted the night’s hero Andy Gray sitting at the front.

He added: “It was incredible.

“Supporters on a team bus? That just wouldn’t happen now. No way.

“My son was chuffed when I told him that story.

“I’m really sad to see Jim McLean go. It’s such a shame we can’t give him a proper send-off yet.”

Another fan, Kevin Reid, gave away one of his first ever scarves he received as a gift 35 years ago.

He said: “I got the scarf in Christmas 1983 after we won the league in May of that year.

“My dad took me to the game versus Dundee at Dens Park when we won the championship.

“I’ve had it for such a long time but it’s been sitting in the loft.

“It’s a wee bit emotional to give it up but if anybody is deserving then it’s this man.”